KITTERY — Rachel Wall scored six of her 16 points in the third quarter as Freeport turned a seven-point halftime lead into an 18-point advantage on the way to a 52-32 win over Traip Academy in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday.

Caroline Smith added 13 points for Freeport (3-1), which outscored Traip 15-4 in the third quarter to open a 42-24 lead.

Addy Hale scored nine points for Traip (1-3). Marlee Sumsion added seven.

BOOTHBAY 53, DIRIGO 29: Glory Blethen scored 23 points and Faith Blethen had 16 to lead the Seahawks (4-0) past Dirigo (0-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

Sophia Jacques led Dirigo with 10 points.

OAK HILL 76, WISCASSET 16: Desirae Dumais scored 22 points for the Raiders (5-0) in a win over the Wolverines (0-5) at Wales.

Oak Hill also got 11 points from Abby Nadeau.

Sydnie Thayer scored six points for Wiscasset.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 49, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 37: Deleyni Carr scored 31 points for the Bereans (3-2) in a win over the Guardians (0-2) in Waterville.

Olivia Baker chipped in with 10 points.

Katie Pilkington paced Seacoast Christian with 13 points.

MADISON 56, HALL-DALE 55: Katie Worthen scored 13 points, Emily Edgerly added 12, and Abi Spaulding had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Madison (4-1) rallied for a win at home.

Hall-Dale (3-1) was led by Iris Ireland with 21 points and 10 rebounds. KK Wills contributed 14 points and Averi Baker had 10.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 60, CARRABEC 43: The Falcons (5-0) overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Cobras (2-2) in Rumford.

Rylee Sevigny led the Falcons with 24 points and five steals.

WINTHROP 41, RICHMOND 32: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored 16 points as the Ramblers (4-0) defeated the Bobcats (0-5) in Winthrop.

Richmond was led by Hannah Moholland with 15 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

TEMPLE ACADEMY 81, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 14 points to lead the Bereans (4-1) to a win in Waterville.

Oscar Camarena added 11 points.

Marlon Bernardo led Seacoast Christian (2-3) with seven points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 1, FALMOUTH 0: Brianna Doucette scored with an assist from Caroline Tracey in the second period, lifting Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (7-0) past Falmouth (4-2) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

LEWISTON 9, PORTLAND/DEERING 3: Eight players scored for the Blue Devils (7-0), who took a 5-0 lead in the first period against Portland/Deering at the Colisee.

Grace Dumond scored twice for Lewiston. Portland/Deering (2-4) got two goals from Caroline Lerch.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GARDINER 5, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 4: Jared Shaw’s goal 11 seconds into overtime capped Gardiner’s comeback from a three-goal deficit as the Tigers (2-2) beat the Eagles (3-1-1) at Watson Arena.

Tanner Hebert led the Tigers with a goal and two assists. A.J. Chadwick added a goal and an assist, while Gabe Poirier chipped in with two assists.

Ian Struck recorded a hat trick and added an assist for the Eagles, who also got three assists from Noah Austin and a goal from Hunter Merryman.

