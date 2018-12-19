In May, word leaked that the France family was exploring the possibility of selling some, most or all of its NASCAR ownership.

On Tuesday a report by Bloomberg.com suggested one potential suitor – at least in minority form – is John Henry, whose sports holdings include the Boston Red Sox, the Liverpool soccer team of the English Premier League, and a partnership with Jack Roush’s NASCAR race team.

The Bloomberg report includes no comments from anyone with NASCAR or Henry’s Fenway Sports organization. NASCAR declined to comment on the situation.

Henry’s NASCAR involvement began in 2007 when he purchased a partnership with Rough Racing, forming Roush Fenway Racing.

Last month, six months after the initial news of NASCAR’s potentially seeking a buyer, NASCAR’s ownership – the Daytona Beach-based France family – began efforts to buy back shares of its publicly traded International Speedway Corp., the family-run organization that owns and operates 12 speedways that are hosts to NASCAR races, including Daytona.

Bloomberg reports that NASCAR’s bid for ISC stock last month was worth $1.9 billion. A combining of NASCAR and ISC ownership would help facilitate a full or partial sale of NASCAR’s family-held shares, according to industry insiders.

NASCAR is currently headed by Jim France, 74, youngest son of founder Bill France Sr. Jim France took over as interim CEO in August following the arrest of third-generation NASCAR leader Brian France, who was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in Long Island, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE Baseball, its players’ association and the Cuban Baseball Federation reached an agreement that will allow players from the island to sign big league contracts without defecting, an effort to eliminate the dangerous trafficking that had gone on for decades. The agreement allows Cubans to sign under rules similar to those for players under contract to clubs in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

“For years, Major League Baseball has been seeking to end the trafficking of baseball players from Cuba by criminal organizations by creating a safe and legal alternative for those players to sign with major league clubs,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Wednesday. “We believe that this agreement accomplishes that objective and will allow the next generation of Cuban players to pursue their dream without enduring many of the hardships experienced by current and former Cuban players who have played Major League Baseball.”

ASTROS: The team and free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley finalized a $32 million, two-year contract.

WHITE SOX: The team and catcher James McCann finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

YANKEES: Many Machado, as planned, met with General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone for 90 minutes as part of the the 26-year-old shortstop/third baseman’s free-agent tour on Wednesday.

