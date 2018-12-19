TORONTO — Fred VanVleet hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 99-96 on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 and Greg Monroe 13 as Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak.

VanVleet scored nine of his 11 points in the final quarter as Toronto won its 10th straight home meeting with the Pacers. Indiana has not won in Toronto since March 1, 2013.

76ERS 131, KNICKS 109: Joel Embiid had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Simmons got his second triple-double in his last three games, and Philadelphia beat visiting New York.

Simmons had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler added 20 points and Landry Shamet scored a career-high 17 off the bench for the Sixers (21-12), who had lost three of four, including a lopsided defeat in San Antonio on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points and Kevin Knox had 21 for the Knicks.

HORNETS 110, CAVALIERS 99: Kemba Walker had 30 points and six assists to help Charlotte rally for a win at home.

SPURS 129, MAGIC 90: LeMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points and five San Antonio players scored in double figures in a rout at Orlando.

NOTES

HEAT: Goran Dragic had surgery to clean out his right knee, and the team expects him to be out until around the All-Star break.

BULLS: Zach LaVine will miss the next two to four weeks because of an ankle injury, leaving Chicago without its top scorer.

SUSPENSIONS/FINES: Oklahoma City guards Raymond Felton and Dennis Schroder were suspended for one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an altercation with the Bulls on Monday night and participating in a melee that spilled over into the stands.

Chicago center Robin Lopez was fined $25,000 and Thunder forward Jerami Grant was fined $20,000, both for escalating the altercation. Bulls guard Kris Dunn was fined $15,000 for instigating the altercation by shoving Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

