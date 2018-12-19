CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are shutting down quarterback Cam Newton for at least one game and possibly the remainder of the season because of a lingering right shoulder problem.

Coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will make his first career start when Carolina hosts the Falcons on Sunday. Newton will be inactive.

Rivera said Wednesday the team hadn’t made a decision about Newton’s status for Week 17 at New Orleans.

The Panthers (6-8) have lost six straight games and dropped out of playoff contention as Newton has struggled with an unknown shoulder issue. He had surgery in March of 2017 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and has had problems ever since.

Newton has started 14 games and has thrown for 3,395 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, but has nine TD passes and nine interceptions during Carolina’s six-game skid.

DOLPHINS: Running back Frank Gore has been placed on injured reserve because of a sprained foot.

Gore, injured in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota, leads the Dolphins with 722 yards rushing. He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards.

Gore, 35, has played in 126 consecutive games and has made 122 starts in a row. Both are the longest active streaks by an offensive skill player.

• NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard returned to practice after missing two games because of a left knee injury.

WASHINGTON: Safety Montae Nicholson was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after he was arrested early Tuesday and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public, stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

FALCONS: Coach Dan Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman won’t return for the final two games.

The Falcons were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs last week, but Quinn didn’t want to rule Freeman out for the rest of the year until he was certain.

BRONCOS: Denver placed star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve and signed free agent Craig Mager, who was released by the Chargers earlier this season.

LIONS: Detroit put rookie running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve because of a knee injury. He ran for 641 yards and three scores before his injury last month.

GIANTS: New York activated receiver Cody Latimer off injured reserve and placed defensive back Antonio Hamilton on the list because of a quad problem.

