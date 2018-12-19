FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Buffalo Bills will not look quite the same compared to the last time the Patriots saw them.

The biggest difference is on the Bills offense with rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who didn’t play in Week 8. A little under the radar, however, is deep-threat wide receiver Robert Foster.

Buffalo wide receiver Robert Foster has become an explosive, downfield threat for the Bills. Associated Press/Adrian Kraus

When the Patriots came to Buffalo earlier this season, he was on the Bills practice squad. Now, he’s a danger every time the ball is snapped.

“He’s averaging 25 yards-per-catch. That’s a lot to average,” New England Coach Bill Belichick said of Foster. “A very explosive player and gets behind the defense, a catch-and-run player. He’s fast – really fast.

“The quarterback can get the ball down the field to him. He’s been very exciting to watch.”

Over the last five games, Foster has 17 catches for 438 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 24.6 yards per reception and is coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances.

The Bills’ big-play ability is the biggest difference from when the Patriots beat them 25-6 on Oct. 29.

“I’d say all of the big plays, the big plays they have from the receivers and the quarterback,” Belichick said. “The quarterback is a big difference. That’s a big difference right there. But the receivers … Foster has emerged. They’re much different.”

On the ground for Buffalo, it’s the Allen Show. The rookie quarterback has rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games and sped ahead of running backs LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory for the team lead.

Allen’s rushing success even caught Buffalo off-guard.

“Honestly, that did surprise us,” Bills Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. “When we went through the film, as you kind of stack up the different qualities that all the quarterbacks that went through the draft this year, that they had, that was one of the areas that Josh did bring to the table.”

And it’s one he’ll now bring to Foxborough against a defense that’s struggled to contain quarterbacks with his level of mobility. Two months ago, the Patriots didn’t need to worry about backup Derek Anderson escaping the pocket. It will be a totally different story Sunday.

TACKLE ERIC Smith was signed off the Patriots practice squad and onto the New York Jets 53-man roster on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Patriots added tackle Toby Weathersby.

Weathersby spent this offseason with Philadelphia. He was released off their injured reserve on Oct. 2.

ENTERING WEEK 16, the the only player limited in practice on Wednesday was special teamer Brandon King (knee).

