John Petrucelli scored 21 points to lead the Lakeland Magic to a 109-102 victory over the Maine Red Claws on Wednesday in an NBA G League Winter Showcase game at Las Vegas.

Maine, trailing 101-98, missed a chance to tie the game when Justin Bibbs’ 3-pointer fell short with 1:23 remaining. Lakeland’s B.J. Johnson grabbed the rebound, the Magic (9-7) worked the ball to Gabe York for a 3, and the Red Claws never got closer.

P.J. Dozier had 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Maine (5-12). Bibbs added 20 points, and Nick King had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United has hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager until the end of the season, bringing the Norwegian back to the club 20 seasons after he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final.

Solskjaer replaces Jose Mourinho, who was fired Tuesday with United off to its worst 17-match start to the league season since 1990-91.

SWIMMING

RETIREMENT: Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin is retiring at age 23, citing chronic shoulder pain that has affected her for the last two years.

Franklin’s success and personality made her a darling of the 2012 London Olympics. At age 17, she became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Franklin failed to make the finals in either of her two individual events and won her only medal, a gold, by swimming the preliminary heat of the 800-meter freestyle relay.

She had surgery on both shoulders early last year, but the pain never completely subsided.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL: Mo’ne Davis, the first female pitcher to win a Little League World Series game, will attend Division I Hampton University and play softball.

At 13, Davis delivered her 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity.

Davis will play middle infield and major in journalism and communications.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Patrik Berglund on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Berglund was suspended by the team on Saturday for failing to report for its road game at Washington.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Zan Kranjec became the first Slovenian man to win a World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday in Austria, hours after countrywoman Ilka Stuhec won a women’s super-G in Italy.

Kranjec was more than a half-second off the lead in fourth after the opening run, but leaders Matts Olsson and Manuel Feller failed to finish their final runs.

Stuhec overcame an error in the middle of her run to complete a sweep of the speed races on the Saslong course.

