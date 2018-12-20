BOSTON — Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots, and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists Thursday night to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks.
Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci also scored to help Boston snap a nine-game losing streak to Anaheim and win for the fifth time in seven games.
Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura got his first career goal with 4:16 remaining to spoil Halak’s bid for a second straight shutout. John Gibson finished with 28 saves as Anaheim lost its second straight after winning 9 of 10.
Pastrnak’s power-play goal broke a scoreless tie when he one-timed Krug’s pass past Gibson at 7:19 of the second period. With his assists on the other two goals, he has 14 points in his past eight games.
Halak made the save of the game with 6:31 remaining in the second when he stoned Brandon Montour, robbing him with a glove save.
Krug increased Boston’s lead to 2-0 on a power play when he converted a feed from Brad Marchand past Gibson with 1:55 remaining in the second.
Krejci added an insurance goal 5:21 into the third to cap the scoring for Boston, which shut out Montreal in its previous game.
