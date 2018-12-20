Who said, “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple”?

Who said, “I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in”?

Who said, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants into this country”?

Who said, “We do need to address the issue of immigration and the challenge we have of undocumented people in our country. We certainly do not want any more coming in”?

So why are Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi (quoted in order above), most Democrats and some Republicans either openly against or silent on building the wall now?

Did they recently become benevolent humanitarians? Did they suddenly realize that with porous borders, they will have a permanent underclass of future Democrat voters? Or do they hate President Trump so much that they won’t cooperate with him to provide the security and maintain the sovereignty for the country, which they took an oath to do?

President Trump said, “They (Democrats) have to put the (American) people ahead of politics.” The majority of us agree with building the wall in conjunction with other measures despite the skewed polling from Pew, Gallup or the mainstream media.

Frank Thiboutot

Cumberland

