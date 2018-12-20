A Portland man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for assaulting his 8-week-old daughter.

Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson announced the sentence for 30-year-old Brandon Coleman in a news release issued Thursday.

Coleman was arrested and charged following an assault on his daughter that took place at his Highland Street apartment on July 1, 2017, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined that the assault was severe. The girl was transported to Maine Medical Center where she was treated and eventually released.

Anderson described the little girl’s injuries as “severe and permanent.”

Judge Deborah Cashman sentenced Coleman to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended.

Cashman ordered that Coleman be placed on six years of probation following his release, with conditions that he have no contact with the victim, that he undergo a psychological evaluation, and that he receive counseling. Coleman was also ordered to pay all court-ordered child support.

A jury on Nov. 9 convicted Coleman of Class A aggravated assault, Class B aggravated assault, and Class C assault on a minor. The Class A charge carried a maximum potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

