NEW YORK — Zion Williamson had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and second-ranked Duke ended No. 12 Texas Tech’s unbeaten start with a 69-58 victory Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

R.J. Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) and the program earned its 35th win at the Garden.

Cam Reddish hit a late 3-pointer for a 63-57 lead that sealed the win in the first meeting between the programs. Both reached the Elite Eight last season.

Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1).

(21) HOUSTON 60, UTAH STATE 50: Armoni Brooks scored all of his 15 points in the second half and Houston (11-0) overcame a sluggish first half to rally past visiting Utah State (9-3).

Brooks shot 5 of 10 in the second half and led the way as the Cougars came back from a 10-point halftime deficit for their 24th consecutive home win. Reserve DeJon Jarreau had 10 points for Houston, which shot 32 percent from the field, including 39 percent in the second half.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) LOUISVILLE 72, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 68: Asia Durr scored 26 of her 31 points in the second half and Louisville held off Central Michigan (8-2) at Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to improve to 12-0 for the second straight season.

Durr scored 11 straight Louisville points down the stretch. Sam Fuehring added 14 points for the Cardinals.

(5) MARYLAND 77, DELAWARE 53: Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Maryland (11-0) beat Delaware (4-7) at Newark, Delaware.

(7) OREGON 82, AIR FORCE 36: Sabrina Ionescu set an NCAA record with her 13th career triple-double and Ruthy Hebard had 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting to lead Oregon (10-1) past Air Force (4-7) at Eugene, Oregon.

(12) TEXAS 81, UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 66: Jatarie White had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas (9-2) pulled away from UT Rio Grande Valley (6-5) at Edinburg, Texas.

(17) ARIZONA STATE 68, FRESNO STATE 52: Courtney Ekmark scored 17 points including three fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help Arizona State (9-2) pull away from Fresno State (6-4) at Tempe, Arizona, for the Sun Devils’ seventh consecutive victory.

(20) DEPAUL 102, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 76: Chante Stonewall tossed in 14 points to lead seven players in double figures and visiting DePaul (9-3) breezed to a victory over Loyola-Chicago (7-6).

(22) MICHIGAN STATE 89, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 74: Jenna Allen scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nia Clouden tied her career high with 18 points and Michigan State (10-1) defeated Florida Atlantic (3-8) at East Lansing, Michigan, for the Spartans’ seventh consecutive victory.

