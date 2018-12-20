SOUTH BERWICK — Dylan Whitney sank a pair of free throws to break a tie with less than 30 seconds remaining, lifting Wells to a 44-42 win over Marshwood in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

Ian Bryant’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer for Marshwood (3-2) bounced off the front of the rim.

Matt Sherburne scored 16 points for Wells (3-2).

John Valentine led Marshwood with 11 points. Cullen Casey added 10.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 56, ST. DOMINIC 31: Zachary LaPlante scored eight of his 16 points during a 20-2 run in the second quarter as the Seagulls (2-2) opened an 18-point lead and cruised past the Saints (1-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

LaPlante also collected 10 rebounds, and Ryan Crockett had 13 points and five steals.

Bryton Kieltyka paced the Saints with 18 points.

BOOTHBAY 63, RICHMOND 34: Hunter Crocker scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half to help the Seahawks (5-0) to a 25-point lead as they defeated the Bobcats (1-5) in Boothbay Harbor.

Nicholas Morley added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Caleb Densmore scored 13 points for Richmond.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 48, NOKOMIS 33: Gabe Allaire and Trevor Brown each scored 12 points as the Panthers (4-1) beat the Warriors (0-5) in Newport.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 93, WISCASSET 21: Camden Phillips scored 17 points as the Phoenix (4-0) rolled past the Wolverines (1-5) in Jay.

Josh Gabriele and Billy Pinkham each scored six points for Wiscasset.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SANFORD 66, MASSABESIC 62: Paige Cote scored 28 points and Julia Allen added 15 as the Spartans (3-2) edged the Mustangs (1-4) in Sanford.

McKenzy Ouellette tallied 22 points for Massabesic, connecting on four 3-pointers.

NOBLE 61, BONNY EAGLE 47: The Knights (2-3) used a 38-22 second-half advantage to pull away from the Scots (2-3) in North Berwick.

Amy Fleming scored 24 points for Noble, and Olivia Howard added 11.

Mackenzie Emery and Taylor Johnson each scored 14 points for Bonny Eagle.

CAPE ELIZABETH 53, WAYNFLETE 28: Brooke Harvey scored 15 points and Isabel Berman added 12 as the Capers (2-2) defeated the Flyers (0-3) in Portland.

Margaret Ojut led Waynflete with 10 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, KENNEBUNK 1: Andrew Carroll recorded a hat trick and two assists, and the Capers (2-0) downed Kennebunk/Wells (0-4) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Matt Laughlin and John Pellechia each added two goals.

Dean Church scored for Kennebunk.

YORK 8, MARSHWOOD 1: Andrew Bertolini collected two goals with two assists, and Dalton McCann had three assists for the Wildcats (2-2) in a win over Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (1-2) at Dover Ice Arena.

York scored three times in the opening eight minutes and took a 4-0 lead into the second period when Bertolini got his second goal late in the first.

Second-period goals from Max Pickett, Joe Neal and Marshall Ford made it 7-0.

Henry Honkonen scored in the third for Marshwood.

MASSABESIC 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Brandon Caron scored the go-ahead goal 43 seconds into the third period, then added the final goal as Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (2-1) beat South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jared Harris and Chris Westgate also scored for Massabesic.

Gus Lappin scored in the second period for South Portland.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 6, GORHAM 2: Beth Labbe scored two goals and set up another as Brunswick (1-7) defeated Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (2-4-1) at Watson Arena.

Shea Sullivan added a goal and two assists, Greta White and Elena Palmer each had a goal and an assist, and Emily Factor also scored.

Gorham got third-period goals from Isis Adams and Anna Rathbun.

