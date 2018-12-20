EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t looking to shut down his season because the New York Giants are eliminated from playoff contention.

He doesn’t want to risk further injury to a quad that caused him to sit out the last two games, either.

The NFL’s highest-paid receiver didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, which seems to indicate he won’t play Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.

The 26-year-old said his leg is feeling better and he believes his status is day to day.

He added he didn’t think much of the injury after it happened on the final play against Philadelphia on Nov. 25, and it might have been a little more serious than he thought.

Surprisingly, Beckham played the following week against the Bears, and threw and caught a touchdown pass in the Giants’ 30-27 win in overtime.

He missed games at Washington and at home against Tennessee the past two weeks.

“I am just trying to find my way back,” said Beckham, who has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns for the Giants. “We only get 16 opportunities to play games, missing them is not fun. I feel like I missed enough games already, so I am just trying to get back as fast as possible.”

PANTHERS: Teammates and coaches of Eric Reid are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league’s “random” drug testing policy, though Reid said he is “not surprised” he’s been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks.

Coach Ron Rivera quipped Thursday at his news conference that “if my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket.”

Reid said he has taken seven drug tests in all (one was mandatory) since signing with Carolina on Sept. 27, fined three times for illegal hits totaling nearly $50,000 and ejected once.

The sixth-year safety believes it all stems from his pending collusion case against the NFL that alleges owners conspired to keep him out of the league for kneeling alongside San Francisco teammate Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

n Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team signed undrafted rookie quarterback Kyle Allen to the active roster from the practice squad.

JETS: Players, coaches and ownership agreed to team up to commit to donating $800,000 to social justice causes.

The team said funds will be given to five nonprofit organizations that focus on combating social inequality and reducing barriers to opportunities for people.

TITANS: Tennessee put running back David Fluellen on injured reserve and promoted linebacker Nigel Harris from the practice squad to fill the spot.

