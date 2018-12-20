Marcel Hirscher won a World Cup slalom Thursday at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, for his 63rd career victory, making him the most successful Austrian skier of all time.

Hirscher, the seven-time overall champion, overtook Annemarie Moser-Proell, who had 62 wins when she retired in 1980.

Only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82) have won more.

Hirscher held on to a big first-run lead to finish 0.38 seconds ahead of Loic Meillard of Switzerland, who was only 12th after the opening run.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.47 behind in third.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Olympic champion Michelle Gisin will skip this week’s races to be near her brother, Marc, who is in a hospital after crashing in a downhill Saturday.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Chicago Bulls expect forward Bobby Portis to miss 2 to 4 weeks because of a sprained right ankle.

Portis was injured in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s loss to Brooklyn. The team said an MRI showed no structural damage.

• The league will play its first games in India next year. The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play two exhibitions Oct. 4-5 at Mumbai.

EUROPE: Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino is in talks with the basketball club Panathinaikos about its coaching vacancy, a Greek team official said.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: U.S. captain Michael Bradley was called for the first training camp under Gregg Berhalter, who was named the coach earlier this month, but goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Jozy Altidore were omitted from a 27-man roster picked from players in Major League Soccer.

Berhalter chose 12 players with no national team experience for the camp that opens Jan. 6. The U.S. is moving its January camp to Chula Vista, California, near San Diego, from its longtime site at Carson, near Los Angeles.

MLS: The New England Revolution will open their season March 2 at FC Dallas and will have their home opener the following weekend against Columbus.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal is working with police to find the fan who threw a plastic bottle at Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during a 2-0 loss.

BOXING

FIGHTER CRITICAL: The promoter for Adonis Stevenson said the boxer is still unconscious and hasn’t improved since doctors placed him on a ventilator after a Dec. 1 knockout loss.

Promoter Yvon Michel said “doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead.” Stevenson, 41, is in intensive care in Quebec City and “needs mechanical assistance to breathe.”

track and field

OLYMPIAN GIVES BIRTH: Only 32 weeks into her pregnancy, Allyson Felix, the Olympic sprint champion, gave birth to a daughter, Camryn, in an emergency Cesarean section after tests showed the baby’s heart rate dropped to dangerous levels.

Camryn weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Felix said her baby is in the newborn ICU, and doing fine.

– News service report

