NEW YORK — There’s no more juice in Beyonce’s lemonade jar: The singer did not release new music though two albums featuring old Beyonce songs hit streaming services Thursday.

Under the name Queen Carter, the albums “Have Your Way” and “Back Up, Rewind” appeared on Spotify and Apple Music, featuring demos and unreleased tracks by Beyonce. Hours later, they were removed.

The 10-track “Have Your Way” included songs like “After All Is Said and Done,” Beyonce’s duet with Marc Nelson from the “Best Man” soundtrack, released in 1999; and “Hollywood,” a song with Jay-Z from his 2006 album, “Kingdom Come”.

“Back Up, Rewind,” featured 11 tracks including “Keep Giving Your Love to Me,” from the “Bad Boys II” soundtrack, released in 2003.

Beyonce’s last three albums were released in surprise form: Her self-titled album came out in 2013; “Lemonade” followed in 2016; and “Everything is Love,” with Jay-Z where the couple is billed as The Carters, was released earlier this year.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >