CUMBERLAND — Andrew Storey and his Greely High boys’ basketball teammates haven’t lost to rival Falmouth for the past three years.

The streak continued Friday night when the Rangers – the two-time defending Class A champions – shut out the Yachtsmen in the second period, opened a 13-point halftime lead and went on to an emphatic 46-29 victory.

The Rangers (3-1), coming off their first loss in three years last week at South Portland, got 14 points from Storey, including three resounding dunks, and 16 points from Logan Bagshaw.

“I thought we did a good job defensively,” said Greely Coach Travis Seaver. “That’s been a focus the past week. We have to be a great defensive team. We’re seeing some defensive leaders emerge and that’s nice.”

Greely grabbed a 5-0 lead on a Storey floater and Bagshaw 3-pointer. After Falmouth drew even, a bank shot from Mikey Coppersmith gave the Rangers the lead for good, and Storey followed with a layup and his first dunk.

“My teammates push the ball and get me open,” said Storey. “We just came out strong and locked up on (defense).”

A bank shot from Michael Simonds with 18 seconds left pulled the Yachtsmen within 13-9 after one quarter, but Falmouth didn’t score again in the half.

Greely took advantage. Bagshaw buried an NBA-range 3-pointer and after Storey’s second dunk, hit a baseline jumper just before the horn for a 22-9 lead.

The Yachtsmen (4-1) ended a nine-minute drought when Nik Hester made a layup after 42 seconds of the second half. Brady Douglas added a layup but Bagshaw answered with a 3. As time wound down in the period, Simonds hit a long 3, but that only cut the Rangers’ advantage to 31-18.

Storey ended any Falmouth comeback hopes with his third dunk, starting the fourth quarter, and Lars Boddie added a layup. The Yachtsmen never drew closer than 14 and Greely played everyone in uniform except Zach Brown, who is still recovering from an injured hand.

“It’s been rough without Zach,” said Storey. “He’s a great player and we’re just trying to get through until he comes back.”

Bagshaw hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers. Storey added six rebounds and two steals to his point production.

“(Andrew’s) great,” said Seaver. He’s super athletic and he’s very active, and he’s always around the basketball. He’s a fun player to watch.”

Falmouth was led by Nicco Pitre’s eight points. Simonds added seven. The Yachtsmen didn’t attempt a free throw in the game.

“You can’t win a game when you don’t get to the foul line,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan. “We weren’t being aggressive and they played great defense. You have to attack the pressure and we didn’t. We deferred to the pressure.

“We have the pieces to be successful. We just have to find out how they can be successful.”

