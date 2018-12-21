Small businesses are some of the biggest supporters of the Press Herald Toy Fund.

Many donate money on behalf of employees or customers. Bob’s Welding Service in South Portland, for example, sent a check for $200.

Some help raise funds with donation jars or raffles. And others pitch in at the toy fund warehouse or send food for the volunteers who package and distribute the toys.

One small business in Raymond is helping the fund this year in a slightly different way.

This note arrived recently with a $100 donation from Kelly Kneeland: “On behalf of DnL Weatherization & Construction. I had work done and they requested my payment be sent to the charity of my choice. Merry Christmas!”

DnL has six employees and does home renovation projects all over southern Maine. The company’s owner, Ricky Drew, said each holiday season he tells two or three small-job customers that there’s no charge, as long as they donate to a good cause. He lets the customers choose the charity, a way of sharing with them the joy of giving.

“All I do is ask them to donate (and to) just let me know who you donate to,” Drew said. “Whatever they choose, I’m just happy that they do something” with the money.

And, Drew said, he was happy to hear that, this year, one of his customers chose to help the toy fund brighten the holiday for children in need.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Chris and Larry Bennett $100

In loving memory of my father, George Smith, from your daughter Theresa $20

In loving memory of Burton D. Bailey from wife, Faith, you are forever loved and missed $25

The Colacinos $25

In memory of Betty Honan, from Doris and Ed Cook $25

In memory of Margaret Peters, from Doris and Ed Cook $25

For Maria in memory of her dad, Billy Buck, from Doris and Ed Cook $25

In loving memory of Mary $50

Jenifer Stewart $100

In memory of Pastor Nancy $25

In memory of Susan T. Goldberg, from Lynn Goldfarb $100

Patrick & Sharon Lee $100

In memory of Barbara A. Foley $100

In memory of my husband, Anthony C. Mancini, from Jane $100

In memory of Wm. C. Mitton $200

In memory of Chris Heavey $200

Gorham Superintendent’s Office $200

For the children, from Arnold and Susan Harmon $100

The Ferland Family Foundation Inc. $250

Andrew C. Stickney $500

In memory of Oma and Gramps – J, P, C $300

In memory of my husband, Paul Sferes $300

From the Porch and Curry Kids $100

Anonymous $50

In remembrance of Betty Worden. Happy Holidays and many thanks to all Toy Fund volunteers. Alan and Genny Leathers $200

In memory of Joan F. Barrasso, with love, Mark Barrasso $50

Michelle Prejean $50

Anonymous $50

Have the merriest of holidays. Enjoy peace and goodwill – Jennifer Maybin $50

Merry Christmas to all! 51 Candlewood Guys $20

In memory of Diana $25

Anonymous $30

Year to date: $78,294.00

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: