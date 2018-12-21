SCARBOROUGH — Marilyn Gugliucci, the director of geriatrics education and research at the University of New England and its College of Osteopathic Medicine, received the Katherine Pope Leadership Award from Hospice of Southern Maine, the agency announced Friday.

The award recognizes visionary leadership in advancing the work of hospice and supporting the mission of Hospice of Southern Maine.

Dr. Katherine Pope, a founding member of Hospice of Southern Maine, presented the award to Gugliucci recently at the agency’s annual meeting.

Pope called Gugliucci’s work “inspirational,” especially the 48-hour immersion program that UNE med students experience at the agency’s Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Gugliucci established the unique program four years ago to give second-year med students an opportunity to witness all aspects of hospice care during a two-day stay.

“Our next generation of healthcare providers need access to end-of-life training and Dr. Gugliucci is helping to make that happen,” Pope said.

UNE’s med school is one of few in the nation that requires students to undergo significant training in aging and end-of-life issues.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: