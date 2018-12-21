SOUTH PORTLAND — Payton Jones scored 16 points, Dylan Griffin added 12 and Thornton Academy earned a 56-52 win over South Portland in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Friday night.

Kobe Gaudette chipped in with 10 points for the Golden Trojans (4-0).

Pamba Pamba scored 19 points for South Portland (3-2).

SCARBOROUGH 74, GORHAM 59: Nick Fiorillo scored 32 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and the Red Storm (2-3) used a big second quarter take control against the Rams (2-2) in Gorham.

Brian Austin added 20 points for Scarborough, which outscored Gorham 24-14 in the second quarter to open a 36-25 lead.

Tyler Haines scored 15 points for Gorham. Grant Nadeau chipped in with 13.

BRUNSWICK 60, BIDDEFORD 56: Finn Mitchell scored 22 points, Noah Cox chipped in with 16, and the Dragons (3-2) outscored the Tigers (1-4) by a 13-6 margin in the fourth quarter to get the win in Biddeford.

Cody Saucier scored 26 points for Biddeford. Ashton Crowell added 12.

BONNY EAGLE 62, NOBLE 55: Jacob Humphrey scored 18 points, Zach Maturo had 17 and William Hendrix added 12 as the Scots (4-1) jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and held off the Knights (0-5) at Standish.

Tyler Oliver scored 19 points for Noble.

CHEVERUS 77, LEWISTON 42: Nick Galli had 18 points to lead the Stags (4-2) over the Blue Devils (1-5) in Lewiston.

Nolan Sanborn and Dylan Morrison each scored 13 points.

Hassan Hussein led the Blue Devils with 17 points. Hunter Dickinson chipped in with nine.

YORK 53, WESTBROOK 34: Brady Cummins scored 17 points for the Wildcats (5-0), who went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Blue Blazes (1-3) in York.

Riley Linn contributed nine points.

Michael Connolly scored 11 points for Westbrook.

BRUNSWICK 60, BIDDEFORD 37: The Dragons (5-0) led 17-2 after the first quarter and defeated the Tigers (2-3) in Brunswick.

Alexis Guptil paced Brunswick with 14 points. Emily Larochelle scored eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Marley Groat had five points, seven assists and six steals.

Grace Martin scored 15 points for Biddeford, making 11 free throws.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 61, POLAND 29: Ryan Lachance tossed in 14 points to lead the Patriots (3-2) past the Knights (1-3) in Gray.

Zach Pomerleau and Hunter Colby each contributed 10 points.

Gage Bachelder, Isaiah Hill and Evan Kelly scored six points apiece for Poland.

EDWARD LITTLE 50, WINDHAM 28: Senior center Wol Maiwen scored 14 points and Austin Brown had 12 for the Red Eddies (5-0) in a win over the Eagles (1-4) at Auburn.

Eric Wisser led Windham with eight points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 74, ST. DOMINIC 46: Teagan Meggison poured in 22 points and Michael Murphy added 15 as the Hawks (1-3) rolled past the Saints (1-4) in Hiram.

Ethan Bosse scored 17 points for St. Dom’s. Robbie Dick contributed 11.

HERMON 97, OCEANSIDE 94: Isaac Varney scored 31 points as the Hawks (4-0) outlasted the Mariners (3-2) in triple overtime in Rockland.

Cooper Wirkala had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Oceanside. Amos Anderson added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

OXFORD HILLS 49, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38: The Vikings (2-3) used a 12-point advantage in the third quarter to break open a close game against the visiting Raiders (3-2).

Colton Carson led Oxford Hills with 18 points. Spencer Strong added 16.

Oskar Saunders paced the Raiders with 13 points. Nathan Knapp finished with 10.

MARANACOOK 84, LAKE REGION 50: Cash McClure scored 25 points as the Black Bears (4-1) defeated the Lakers (1-4) in Readfield.

Mark Mayo scored 16 points for Lake Region.

