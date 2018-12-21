GORHAM — Scarborough made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 13-6 lead and stayed in front the rest of the way on the way to a 50-36 win over Gorham in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Bella Dickinson scored 16 points and Jocelyn Couture added 13 – including eight free throws in the fourth – as Scarborough (4-1) used a 16-8 fourth-quarter advantage to pull away.

Mackenzie Holmes led the Rams (3-1) with 21 points.

WELLS 59, MARSHWOOD 42: Grace and Franny Ramsdell combined for 12 points in the first quarter as the Warriors (4-1) built a 14-4 lead on their way to a win over the Hawks (4-1) at Wells.

Grace Ramsdell finished with 20 points. Franny Ramsdell scored 15.

Courtney Thim led Marshwood with 10 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 52, THORNTON ACADEMY 23: Bella Cloutier and Jena Leckie combined for 13 points during a 20-5 run in the third quarter as the Red Riots (4-1) pulled away from the Golden Trojans (1-4) in Saco.

Leckie and Meg Whitmore each finished with 13 points, while Cloutier had 10.

Penelope Giorgi led Thornton with six points.

YORK 55, WESTBROOK 26: Nina Howe scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (1-4) over the Blue Blazes (1-3) in Westbrook.

York pulled away in the second half with a 33-8 advantage. Emily Rainforth added 12 points.

Jodi Sinnett scored eight points for Westbrook.

FREEPORT 66, MORSE 32: Rachel Wall scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and also finished with 10 rebounds as the Falcons (4-1) cruised past the Shipbuilders (0-5) in Freeport.

Caroline Smith added 11 points and eight assists.

Julia Goddard paced Morse with 10 points.

GREELY 75, FALMOUTH 43: Anna DeWolfe got 10 of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Rangers (5-0) built a 37-8 halftime lead against the Yachtsmen (0-5) in Falmouth.

Camille Clement finished with 18 points and Brooke Obar added 17, including three 3-pointers.

Chelsea Gravier scored nine points for Falmouth, and Maddie Joyce blocked three shots.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, POLAND 14: Jordan Grant scored 14 of her 23 points during a 16-2 run in the first quarter for the Patriots (5-0) as they rolled past the Knights (1-4) in Poland.

Bri Jordan chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Sophia Vallee scored eight points for Poland.

CAMDEN HILLS 51, GARDINER 41: Kassie Krul scored 16 points to help the Windjammers (1-4) beat the Tigers (4-1) in Rockport.

Bailey Poore had 13 points and nine rebounds for Gardiner.

BOOTHBAY 60, RICHMOND 36: Faith Blethen scored 23 points and the Seahawks (5-0) led 39-24 at the half as they defeated the Bobcats (0-6) in Richmond.

Glory Blethen added 18 points.

Hannah Moholland led Richmond with 14 points. Bryanne Lancaster finished with 10.

OXFORD HILLS 88, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 28: Julia Colby scored 20 points to lead the Vikings (5-0) past the Raiders (2-3) in Paris.

Cecelia Dieterich contributed 19 points and Jadah Adams added 14.

Kaylee Emery paced Fryeburg with nine points.

MT. ARARAT 60, LINCOLN ACADEMY 48: Theresa Breed and Elsa Daulerio each scored five points in the fourth quarter and Kyla Greenleaf hit all six of her free throws down the stretch as Mt. Ararat (2-3) pulled away from Lincoln (3-2) at Topsham.

Greenleaf led Mt. Ararat with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Ainsley Bryant had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Breed finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Chelsea Williams led Lincoln with 13 points. Eleanor Mathews contributed nine.

ST. DOMINIC 42, SACOPEE VALLEY 37: Becca Zimmerman tossed five 3-pointers and scored 20 points and lead the Saints (3-1) to a win over the Hawks (1-4) in Auburn.

Hannah Kenney contributed 14 points for the Saints.

Riley Vacchiaro scored nine points for the Hawks.

MARANACOOK 37, LAKE REGION 30: Anna Drillen made two of her three 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Black Bears (3-2) used a 14-5 advantage to erase a 14-10 halftime deficit against the Lakers (1-4) in Naples.

Drillen finished with 13 points.

Shauna Hancock paced Lake Region with 12 points.

LEWISTON 44, CHEVERUS 38: Emily Strachan scored 16 points and made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help her team stay in front as the Blue Devils (1-4) defeated the Stags (1-4) in Portland

Myah Nicolas added 13 points.

Laureen Jordan led Cheverus with 13 points. Emily Huntington and Margaret Kelly each had eight.

RANGELEY 70, VINALHAVEN 29: Lauren Eastlack had 18 points and seven steals to help Rangeley Coach Heidi Deery get her 401st career win.

Brooke Egan contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for the host Lakers (5-1).

Hope Cluff led the Vikings (1-5) with 13 points.

SKOWHEGAN 55, MCI 22: Annie Cooke scored 22 points to lead the Indians (5-0) to a win over the Huskies (3-2) in Skowhegan.

