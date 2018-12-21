WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson broke a tie with seven minutes left Friday night, Braden Holtby made 36 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres, 2-1.

Evgeny Kuznetsov started the winning play when he stole the puck from goalie Carter Hutton behind the net. Kuznetsov quickly fed Wilson just outside of the crease. Wilson has 10 goals in 15 games this season.

Holtby came up big in the final moments as the Capitals spent most of the final two minutes killing off a penalty.

Washington has won six of its last seven games and has beaten the Sabres twice at home in less than a week. Buffalo is 0-5-2 in its last seven games in Washington.

The first period was scoreless, and Buffalo could not convert on three good scoring chances in the first 1:30 of the second.

The Sabres then went on a power play 2:37 into the period, but Washington scored 13 seconds later with its second short-handed goal of the season. Nic Dowd flipped a puck in the air from the Capitals’ zone that sprung Chandler Stephenson on a breakaway, and he beat Hutton.

DEVILS 5, SENATORS 2: Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists, and New Jersey rode its top line in snapping a three-game losing streak with a victory at Newark, New Jersey.

Kyle Palmieri added a goal and two assists, Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and the line finished with nine points as the Devils won for only the fourth time in the last 17 games (4-7-6).

Pavel Zacha ignited the outburst with a short-handed goal and Keith Kinkaid made 25 saves for New Jersey, which is in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Matt Duchene, who missed the last six games because of an injury, scored both goals for Ottawa. Craig Anderson gave up five goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Mike McKenna for the third period.

