SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin appears unstoppable.

The 23-year-old American won a giant slalom at Courchevel, France, on Friday for her 49th career World Cup victory as she continued her march to a third straight season-long overall title.

It was a fourth straight win for Shiffrin who sat out the races in Val Gardena to rest up for a big block of technical events – her specialty.

Shiffrin, the reigning Olympic GS champion from Colorado, has won six out of her 10 races this season to soar ahead in the standings as she looks to emulate compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s feat of winning three successive overall World Cup titles.

Under heavy snow on Friday, Shiffrin had a fantastic second run to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 49.81 seconds and beat first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.14 seconds.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: More than 3.5 billion people viewed some of the 2018 World Cup action, with 1.12 billion watching at least one minute of France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, according to FIFA.

A FIFA-commissioned review of World Cup viewing published Friday said the television audience for the final was 516.6 million by the traditional measure of “global average in-home audience.” More watched on digital devices and out-of-home screenings in public spaces, bars and restaurants.

Changing viewing habits – and no South American team in the final – help explain a drop from the 545-million average TV audience for the Germany-Argentina final in 2014.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool will be atop the league at Christmas after beating Wolverhampton 2-0 thanks to goals by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

n Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to be managing Manchester United beyond this season.

After Jose Mourinho was fired on Tuesday, Solskjaer was hired until the end of the season as United undergoes a restructuring process and searches for a new fulltime manager.

Solskjaer says “there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United, so of course I’m one of them but it’s not something that we’ve talked about. They’re going to do a process now for the next six months.”

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: The January tournament will play a 10-point tiebreaker in deciding sets, joining Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in using tiebreakers to avoid long matches.

The tournament said on Friday the decision, reported widely a month ago but denied by Australian Open officials, came after consultation with current and former players and tennis officials. Temperatures often soar to 100 degrees and beyond during the tournament.

Staff/news service report

