A flood watch is in effect for parts of Maine with multiple inches of rain in the forecast Friday and astronomical high tides expected throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1 to 3 inches of rain in the southern and western parts of the state by Saturday afternoon.

“These amounts could lead to nuisance flooding of urban and low-lying areas,” the alert states. “In addition, warm temperatures and runoff will likely lead to ice break up on rivers, possibly leading to ice jams and flooding.”

In Portland, city officials warned residents about the forecast. Even without the rain, high tides are expected to exceed 11 feet from Saturday through Tuesday.

“Crews are clearing storm drains to prepare for the heavy rain fall and are prepared to close streets as they become flooded,” the city alert says. “Please make sure to adhere to any streets that are barricaded and do not attempt to drive through flooded streets.”

Portland workers placed barricades near Franklin Street on Friday morning to keep traffic from entering Somerset Street, a low-lying section of Bayside that typically floods when high tides coincide with heavy rains.

A wind advisory is also in place until the early hours of Saturday. Weather in New York was causing some delays Friday morning, but otherwise, planes appear to be on schedule.

