Here we are, deep into the Christmas season. We make every attempt to make this season special for every child. We collect toys, coats and funds to ensure every family is safe and warm, at least at Christmas. What of Jakelin Rosmery Caal Maquin? She died in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

She was the focus of an Associated Press story Sunday on Page A5. Her father was trying to bring her to a safe place and had endured unspeakable hardship to do so. Our government has refused to process people at our southern border. Those hardships and our indifference killed this little girl. Her father took a desperate chance and has paid a horrible price.

It is a tragic story, but worse is the indifference of this nation. We have allowed this administration to illegally block entry, and to create a culture of cruelty toward any immigrant, especially those of color. We are allowing Border Patrol to mark each person with a number on their arm. Does this ring a bell with anyone? We separate families, refuse entry and give no assistance to go anywhere else. We wonder why stones may be thrown.

We knew these desperate people were coming – why did we not prepare? Sadly, the only preparations were vitriol and misinformation from the White House.

Instead of troops, spend the money on more processing personnel. Aid Mexico in creating decent shelter. Get help from global refugee organizations, which know how to assist those fleeing from terror. Work with Guatemala, El Salvador, etc., to create safe and livable countries.

The midterms are over! Call on Congress to take care of the immediate crises (water, food, processing) and seriously take on the issue of immigration reform.

Remember Jakelin Rosmery as you prepare for Christmas.

Mary Nasse

Saco

Share

< Previous

Next >