We should all be cheering the recent decision of U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor that the entire Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is unconstitutional. The best result would be that this goes to the U.S. Supreme Court and the ACA is ruled unconstitutional in its entirety.

Realize that the only reason – unstated, of course – for the ACA is to put federal control over our lives, and that the purpose of the Constitution is to establish bounds on the federal government’s power over us. If the government controls our health care, it controls us.

A ruling that the ACA is unconstitutional should prompt the federal government to get out of the health care business and open the door for each state to implement its own health care system, the states being the place where such things belong. The states do not have such bounds and can implement the systems that they want.

All state legislators, nationwide, should embrace this decision, as it could give them the chance to build state systems that are to their own liking and that are not imposed upon them by the federal government.

Burnell Bailey

South Berwick

