Special counsel Robert Mueller and his Democratic lawyers, plus the upper echelons of the Department of Justice, the FBI and others, have done and are doing their utmost to drive down the approval ratings of President Trump, to no avail.

The latest attempt – accusing the president of paying off two women for their favors and saying he violated campaign law – is right next to ludicrous. If that is the case, then I suggest that the investigators go after similar affairs, including sexual abuse by and/or favors to members of Congress who have spent $17 million of our money in legal settlements.

Clifton E. Foster

Gray

