York police said they apprehended a 34-year-old man who apparently removed his clothes and shoes while attempting to flee a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Brian Curtin said in a statement Friday night that emergency responders began receiving reports of a crash at Route 1 and Spur Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Callers reported that one of the drivers had fled the scene and was later seen running naked down Route 1.

Curtin said that police Lt. Owen Davis located and apprehended Richard F. Stickney III of Saco near Key Ford after a short foot chase and the help of a good Samaritan.

Curtin said the initial crash investigation determined that Stickney tried to drive his 2007 GMC pickup southbound between vehicles that were stopped at a red light. He allegedly struck three vehicles and lost his steering mechanism in the process. But police said he proceeded through the intersection, left the roadway and crashed into some small trees on the south side of the intersection.

“Stickney then fled the scene, running south through a small group of trees,” Curtin said. “At some point Stickney removed all his clothing and footwear.”

Stickney was charged with driving to endanger, operating under the influence of drugs, failure to submit to arrest or detention, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to stop at a red light.

He was transported to York Hospital for evaluation and is scheduled to appear in York District Court on Feb. 19.

Curtin said nobody was injured and there was only minor damage to two of the other vehicles.

