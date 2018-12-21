Gov.-elect Janet Mills is nominating former labor commissioner Laura Fortman to once again fill that role, as Mills continues to flesh out her Cabinet.

Fortman, of Nobleboro, served as commissioner of the Department of Labor from 2003 to 2011 under Democratic Gov. John Baldacci. She later worked as a deputy administrator in the U.S. Department of Labor, overseeing enforcement of federal laws on the minimum wage, child labor, medical leave and employers’ obligations to pay overtime to workers.

“Laura’s experience, knowledge, and skills will be critical in addressing one of the state’s most pressing issues: our workforce shortage,” Mills, a Democrat who will take office on Jan. 2, said in a statement. “Her more than two decades of expertise, both at the state and federal levels, provides her with the tools we need to take bold steps to put Maine on the path to sustained growth and a brighter future. I am excited to work with Laura to support Maine’s working families and expand our economy.”

Fortman is the fifth Cabinet pick announced by Mills, preceded by nominees for the departments of Health and Human Services, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Transportation. She is also the fourth woman nominated for a commissioner post by Maine’s first female governor-elect.

Also Friday, Mills nominated John Rohde of Cumberland to serve as executive director of the Workers’ Compensation Board. Rohde is a career-long employee of the board and has held the position of general counsel since 1999.

“John has dedicated his career to serving Maine’s employees and employers,” Mills said in a statement. “With more than 25 years of experience on the Workers’ Board of Compensation, he is steeped in the issues facing the Board and he is uniquely qualified to take the reins and ensure that it effectively serves its mission. I look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

Both nominees will be the subject of hearings before the Legislature’s newly constituted Labor and Housing Committee and must be approved by the Maine Senate.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: