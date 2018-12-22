The biggest immediate impact of the partial government shutdown in Maine was felt at Acadia National Park and Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

All federal employees, except some park rangers, were furloughed at the national properties as of midnight Friday. While Acadia remains accessible to the public during the shutdown, roads and parking lots will not be plowed and restrooms will be closed.

Acadia National Park will be open for walking, skiing and hiking and partially open to motorists, but virtually no services will be available, said Christie Anatasia, park spokeswoman.

“The guidance we have been given thus far is going to be very similar to the very short shut down we had in January,” said Christie Anatasia, park spokeswoman, shortly before her furlough went into effect Saturday morning.

But the partial government shutdown is not expected to have major effects Maine, where there are few federal employees and agencies, and consequences will probably not be felt until Wednesday.

Unlike the three-day shut down in January, the latest government shutdown only impacts about a quarter of the federal government and many federal offices and services will continue to operate in Maine..

Visitors can still walk, ski and hike at Acadia. Park Loop Road sections normally open this time of year will remain open including Ocean Drive, Sieur de Monts and access to Jordan Pond area. These sections will close to vehicles if there are hazardous conditions. Acadia National Park parking lots normally open in winter will remain open but will not be plowed if it snows. The Schoodic Loop will remain open and plowed to allow employees access to housing.

Carriage roads will remain open, however the carriage roads will not be groomed for skiing.

Snow groomers are volunteers hosted through Friends of Acadia and volunteer services cannot continue during the shutdown.

Other areas such as parking lots that are normally open will stay open but if it snows they will not be plowed.

Anatasia said about 70 staff members have been furloughed. Neither they nor the park rangers are being paid, although during previous government shutdowns furloughed employees did receive back pay once the government reopened.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument posted news of the shutdown on its website but it was not immediately clear what roads and trails remained opened at the monument and how many employees had been furloughed. Tim Hudson, the monument superintendent who is on furlough, directed media requests to the National Park Service.

While the January shutdown impacted the entire government, this time around about three-quarters of the federal government is funded through next September. The latest shutdown impacts the State, Justice, Treasury, Transportation and Homeland Security departments and about 800,000 federal workers. The impacts probably won’t be felt until Wednesday, after the federal four-day holiday weekend which began Saturday.

The shutdown will not impact the U.S. Postal Service, airports and flights, Amtrak, most U.S. Customs and Border Patrol services or the National Weather Service.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous

Next >