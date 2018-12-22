Governor-elect Janet Mills has invited the public to her inauguration Jan. 2 at the Augusta Civic Center.
Tickets are required for entry and are available online at www.janetmills.com/rsvp/public or by phone at 209-4270.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. inauguration that includes a joint legislative session, swearing-in ceremony and governor’s inaugural address. No backpacks or large bags will be allowed for security reasons.
Parking will be available at the civic center, University of Maine Augusta and Maine Municipal Association.
An inaugural celebration by invitation only will be on Jan. 4.
