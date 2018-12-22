Gov.-elect Janet Mills has made a brilliant nomination for commissioner of health and human services (Dec. 14).
I have known Jeanne Lambrew for about 20 years. During my 12 years in Congress, Jeanne gave me helpful advice on complex health care issues.
She is intelligent, compassionate, collaborative and has a deep understanding of health care policy and law. Her Maine roots make her, in my opinion, the best choice in the country to lead Maine’s largest and most challenging department.
Tom Allen
former Democratic 1st District U.S. representative
Portland
