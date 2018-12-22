Morten Lund, an acclaimed ski journalist and skiing historian and the eldest son of a prominent Maine family, died Friday at his home in Accord, New York. He was 92.

Lund had a distinguished writing and editing career spanning six decades at Sports Illustrated, Ski, Snow Country and Skiing Heritage magazines. Although his work took him away from Maine, he maintained a summer residence in Winthrop on Hodgdon’s Island in Lake Cobbosseecontee.

The son of Norwegian immigrant parents, Anton M. and Helga Lund, he was raised in Augusta, where his parents instilled in him a love for the water and for skiing from an early age.

Lund attended Augusta’s Cony High School, where he lettered in three sports – football, basketball and track – graduating in 1945 as class salutatorian. After serving a year in the Navy at the end of World War II, he entered Bowdoin College, graduating in 1950, A.B. cum laude, and went on to Harvard Law School before deciding to return to his first loves: skiing, boating and writing.

A Sports Illustrated reporter (before its first issue in 1954), he earned respect for his knowledgeable coverage of sailing and skiing events and personalities.

In 1962 he joined Ski magazine, where he wrote his first articles on learning to ski on short skis, collaborated with Clif Taylor, and coined the term “GLM” (“graduated length method”).

GLM was adopted by leading ski schools and by the Professional Ski Instructors of America, helping legions of skiers adapt more quickly to advanced ski techniques.

In 1985, he was a founding writer of the new publication Snow Country, and in 1993 he co-founded Skiing Heritage, the first national publication focused on skiing history, where he continued as editor and writer for another 15 years.

Lund received numerous honors for his career in skiing journalism, inducted into both the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame and into Maine’s Ski Hall of Fame.

In 2000, he received the International Ski History Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the course of his career, he wrote well over 400 features and sketches and 14 books, including “Inside Passage to Alaska,” “Cruising the Maine Coast,” “Eastward on Five Sounds,” “Ski GLM” and “Adventures in Skiing.”

Predeceased by his longtime companion, Elizabeth Aprea, he leaves his brothers Jon Lund and wife, Joan Sturmthal, of Hallowell, and Erik Lund and wife, Sandra Lynch, of Boston, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Alan Baker is publisher emeritus of The Ellsworth American.

