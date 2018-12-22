Once the Patriots decided to trade Brandin Cooks, they were hoping they’d hit with a low-cost option to replace the standout wide receiver.

Kenny Britt was on the roster, one year removed from a 1,000-yard season with the Rams. There was Jordan Matthews, who led the NFL in receiving yards from the slot from 2014-16 (2,389) and Malcolm Mitchell, coming off a lost season on injured reserve. Phillip Dorsett was returning, and the team had just traded for Cordarrelle Patterson.

The depth was there.

Until it evaporated.

Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension came, Britt and Mitchell got injured and in early September came the trade for Josh Gordon. But Gordon left the team this week as he faces another indifinite suspension from the league.

And they’re on to the playoffs with Edelman, Chris Hogan, Dorsett and Patterson.

“That’s just part of the nature of playing a long time, is you realize that things happen very quickly and they change very quickly,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said.

Edelman’s role is unlikely to change in the wake of Gordon’s indefinite suspension. Hogan, who has played starter-level snaps, might see an uptick in opportunity. He’s caught only eight passes over his past seven games.

The wild cards are Dorsett and Patterson. Patterson has been used as a hybrid running back/receiver and can be electric with the ball in his hands. An every-down receiver in September, Dorsett was lost in the shuffle once Edelman returned from suspension and Gordon emerged. He’s been waiting – and working diligently – ever since.

“Phil’s tremendous,” said Coach Bill Belichick. “I don’t think you could ask for any more than what he gives the team.”

Dorsett was mentioned at the trade deadline, but nothing transpired. There was a calculated risk in trading Cooks, but now there is some bad luck with injuries and the future without Gordon.

They’re left reshuffling at the last minute, and hoping their decision to keep Dorsett past the trade deadline pays off.

THERE WERE 15 penalties called against the Patriots last Sunday – eight on offense, four on special teams, three on defense – with 14 accepted for a total of 106 yards.

“It’s definitely an issue for us,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said.

For the season the Patriots have 84 for 665, tied for the sixth fewest and third fewest. The Patriots played penalty-free football in a 43-40 victory over Kansas City on Oct. 14, but they have 37 penalties in the last four games (9.25 per game) after having 47 in the first 10 (4.7).

Share

< Previous

Next >