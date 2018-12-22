CAPE ELIZABETH — Kyle Pasieniuk scored 11 of his 27 points in the final quarter as Kennebunk held on for a 71-64 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Saturday night.

It was the fifth straight road win to open the season for the Rams (5-0), who took a 50-48 lead into the fourth quarter and stayed in front.

Max Murray added 16 points for Kennebunk, and Cam Lovejoy had 11.

Andrew Hartel led Cape (2-4) with 20 points. Nathan Mullen scored 14 and Tanner Carpenter finished with 11.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 51, CAPE ELIZABETH 21: The Rams used a 30-9 second-half advantage to pull away from the Capers (2-3) in Kennebunk.

Alaina Schatzabel scored 19 points to lead Kennebunk. Emily Archibald had seven points, five steals and 15 rebounds.

Brooke Harvey scored eight points for Cape Elizabeth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 44, TRAIP ACADEMY 24: The Panthers (3-2) broke away from a 10-10 first-quarter tie with a 16-0 run in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Rangers (1-4) in Kittery.

Catherine Reid led NYA with 23 points. Serena Mower added 12.

Mia Perez scored nine points for Traip.

MT. BLUE 47, CONY 38: Lexi Middlestadt recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars (4-1) defeated the Rams (0-5) in Farmington.

Kiely Reynolds contributed 12 points and five steals.

Cony was led Alyssa Redman, Brooklyn Belanger and Linda Hodgkins with eight points apiece.

OAK HILL 55, CARRABEC 20: Abby Nadeau scored 17 points to pace the Raiders (6-0) to a win over the Cobras (2-3) in North Anson.

Desirae Dumais added 10 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

WINDHAM 10, LAWRENCE 1: Ten players scored for Windham/Westbrook (1-3) in a win over Lawrence/MCI (0-3) at USM Ice Arena.

Holden Anderson and Tommy Lekousi each recorded two goals and an assist. Jordan Cantz and Derek Corbett added a goal and two assists apiece.

SCARBOROUGH 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Nolan Matthews recorded a goal and an assist for the Red Storm (2-1) in a victory against Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (1-4) at USM Ice Arena.

Matthews set up Patrick Clonan for the first goal just 1:29 into the game, and Cory Schular made it 2-0 later in the first.

Henry Honkonen’s power-play goal 33 seconds into the third cut Marshwood’s deficit to 2-1. Matthews reinstated the two-goal lead with 3:28 left, and Zach Chaisson notched the final goal with 34 seconds remaining.

YORK 7, LEAVITT 2: Aidan Drew’s goal from the blue line 20 seconds into play set the tone as the Wildcats (3-2) beat Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill (1-2) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Dalton McCann and Andrew Bertolini stretched the lead to 3-0 after one period. Bertolini scored again in both the second and third periods.

BRUNSWICK 5, MT. ARARAT 2: Brunswick (4-1) built a 4-1 lead in the first period on the way to a win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (3-2-1) at Watson Arena.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. ARARAT 3: Ema Hawkes scored two power-play goals as Mt. Ararat/Morse (1-7-1) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie Brunswick (1-7-1) at Watson Arena.

Brunswick opened its two-goal lead on back-to-back tallies by Greta White in the second period. Hawkes cut into the deficit late in the second, then tied it early in the third.

Megan Reed opened the scoring for Mt. Ararat in the first period. Beth Labbe answered later in the first.

FALMOUTH 1, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Eve Martineau scored for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (7-0-1), and Kayla Sarazin answered for Falmouth (4-2-1) as the teams played to a tie at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Martineau put the Red Eddies ahead with 29 seconds left in the second period, sneaking a deflection of Caroline Audette’s shot past goalie Julia Bonnvie.

Sarazin tied the game at 8:30 of the third period, taking a pass from Reade Carmichael and rushing the net for a shot off the near post.

LEWISTON 7, ST. DOM’S 1: Gemma Landry and Brie Dube each scored twice for the Blue Devils (8-0) in a win over the Saints (3-3) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Lewiston also got goals from Sara Robert, Leah Landry and Katie Lemieux.

Avery Lutrzykowski scored for St. Dom’s.

