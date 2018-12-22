PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Ben Simmons added 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 126-101 on Saturday night.

JJ Redick added 22 points for the 76ers, who pulled within 2½ games of first-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Kyle Lowry added 20 for the Raptors, who slipped to 25-10. Toronto played without two-time defensive player of the year Kawhi Leonard, as well as Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas.

Leonard was held out of the lineup to rest on the second game of a back-to-back after scoring a season-high 37 points in the Raptors’ 126-110 home win over Cleveland on Friday night. Coach Nick Nurse said prior to Saturday’s contest that Leonard may be available for the second game of a back-to-back going forward.

WIZARDS 149, SUNS 146: Bradley Beal had 40 points and his first career triple-double to lift Washington in triple-overtime at home.

With point guard John Wall sidelined because of illness, Beal scored 10 points in the third overtime, including a slicing layup that made it 146-144 with 40 seconds to play. He also had a career-high 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

CLIPPERS 132, NUGGETS 111: Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris each scored 21 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 and Los Angeles handed visiting Denver its worst loss of the season.

The Nuggets (21-10) had not lost by more than 10 points and had won four straight.

ROCKETS 108, SPURS 101: James Harden had 39 points and 10 assists to lead Houston at home.

Clint Capela had 21 points and a season-high 23 rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 18 points on 4-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.

HEAT 94, BUCKS 87: Josh Richardson scored 16 points, Dwyane Wade had a pair of big baskets in the final minutes and Miami, at home, held Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low nine points.

Wade finished with 13 points for Miami, which extended its season-high winning streak to four games. Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

NOTES

76ERS: The team is unsure whether Markelle Fultz will play again this season.

Fultz, 20, was diagnosed this month with thoracic outlet syndrome and is doing physical therapy in Los Angeles. General Manager Elton Brand said he has no timetable for Fultz’s return to basketball activities.

NETS: Coach Kenny Atkinson was fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court quickly enough after he was ejected.

