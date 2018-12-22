NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blaine Gabbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 left Saturday and the Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat Washington, 25-16.

Gabbert came off the bench for the third time this season after Washington (5-6)knocked Marcus Mariota out of the game late in the first half with a stinger. Gabbert hit Taywan Taylor for 35 yards to jump-start the winning drive, Derrick Henry ran four times for 33 yards, his last an 18-yarder to the 2. Gabbert then hit Pruitt at the back of the end zone.

The Titans (9-6) now must beat Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts, and have Baltimore or Pittsburgh lose once, to earn the AFC’s second wild-card spot for a second consecutive playoff year.

Safety Kevin Byard intercepted Josh Johnson’s pass on third-and-3 with 1:17 left. Then Malcolm Butler picked off a pass as time expired and ran 56 yards for an emphatic TD.

NOTES

JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed right tackle Jermey Parnell and safety Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve, and promoted cornerback Breon Borders and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.

Both starters were ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game at Miami.

Place-kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and receiver D.J. Chark (quadriceps) also were ruled out.

THREE OF the NFL’s best defensive players – Bobby Wagner of Seattle, Jadeveon Clowney of Houston and Chandler Jones of Arizona – were fined $20,054 each by the league for hits in last week’s games.

Clowney and Chandler were docked for roughing-the-passer calls, and Wagner was penalized for a facemask penalty.

SAINTS: The team placed receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on the active roster, making him eligible to play Sunday when New Orleans meets Pittsburgh.

Ginn returned to practice this week for the first time since being placed on injured reserve Oct. 18.

Share

< Previous

Next >