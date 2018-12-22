COURCHEVEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin wrote more World Cup history Saturday, winning a slalom for a women’s record-equaling 35th career victory in the discipline and 50th win overall.

Shiffrin extended her first-run lead of 0.04 seconds to finish 0.29 clear of Petra Vlhova, who has been runner-up to the American star in all three traditional slaloms this season.

Shiffrin tied her childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria with 35 slalom wins on the World Cup circuit. Schild’s final slalom victory, in December 2013, was achieved at the age of 32. Shiffrin turns 24 in March.

Shiffrin is also the youngest of the eight skiers – four men and four women – to win 50 World Cup races across all disciplines. Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 wins is the record.

“It’s so distracting that they give out those numbers for me,” Shiffrin said. “I was trying as hard as I could not to focus on that today.”

The Olympic slalom champion, Frida Hansdotter, was third, trailing Shiffrin by 0.37.

Shiffrin has won every slalom race since her surprise fourth-place finish at the Olympics in February.

She said she was “maybe a bit lucky today” after overcoming a rare error early in her first run. Shiffrin lost speed through a combination of gates but made up time lower down the course to edge ahead of Vlhova.

“I don’t know how I snuck away with the lead in the first run. Petra skied better than I did,” Shiffrin said.

MEN’S SLALOM: Daniel Yule of Switzerland claimed his first World Cup victory when the first-run leaders, Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen, straddled gates in the second leg at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Yule finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Marco Schwarz of Austria and 0.50 ahead of the Olympic bronze medalist, Michael Matt of Austria.

Yule, who stood fourth after the first run, was able to successfully navigate the bumpy turns on the upper portion of the steep course.

Kristoffersen straddled just three gates into his second run, and Hirscher didn’t make it much farther.

Yule’s only previous podium results were two third-place finishes in slaloms in Kitzbuehel and Schladming, Austria, last season.

“It’s incredible,” Yule said. “When I finished I thought it would be enough for the podium but definitely not enough to win. I would have never expected Marcel and Henrik to straddle in the same race. They’re legends of our sport.”

