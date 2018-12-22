WASHINGTON —Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group, has resigned in protest of President Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

McGurk joins Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in an exodus of experienced national security officials following the decision.

Only 11 days ago, McGurk had said it would be “reckless” to consider IS defeated and therefore would be unwise to bring American forces home. He decided to speed up his plan to leave in mid-February.

His resignation letter, submitted Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was described to the AP on Saturday by an official familiar with its contents. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the letter was released and spoke on condition of anonymity.

