School will be out all week, regardless of whether or not you celebrate Christmas. If you do, by the time Dec. 27 rolls around, you may be looking for a way to wean your children off the latest video game or get them out from underfoot. Rewild Maine is running a two-day Winter Adventure Camp in Casco starting on Thursday.

Your children, ages 7 to 13 (exceptions outside that range will be considered) will get a chance to romp in the woods, learn how to start a fire with a bow drill (no matches, just a string and a stick), carve a spoon, track animals and pick up some basic survival skills.

Zach Rudin, the director of Rewild Maine, is teaching, along with board member Lisa Willey, whose property will be the schoolroom. Rudin started Rewild Maine two years ago and this is his first time running the camp. Rudin studied anthropology and theater at the University of Vermont and came to Maine in 2013 for an apprenticeship at Koviashuvik Local Living School.

Registration closes on Christmas Day, so that gives you time to consider it as a last-minute gift to your children. Or to his or her parents.

WHAT: Winter Adventure Camp for kids

WHERE: 12 Willey Lane, Casco

WHEN: Thursday and Friday (you can sign up for both days or just one)

HOW: Visit rewildmaine.org to register by Dec. 25. One day costs $65, both days cost $120.

For more information: Call Rudin at 808-2183.

