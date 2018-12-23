The headline on Bob Humphrey’s Dec. 16 column, “Hare hunting can be rewarding,” strains credulity.

Rewarding for whom? Certainly not for a terrified hare outnumbered and chased by a pack of hounds, which, we are told in the column, is a “real joy for hound hunters … watching their dogs work.”

It seems hunters need an “excuse to get some fresh air and exercise in the woods” by, ahem, killing hares. Who invented this ghastly sport? Need fresh air? Go take a hike.

Seems like nature gets revenge anyway: Humphrey reports that the dogs don’t always return or are maimed and attacked by coyotes, who are the ones who do have a legitimate claim to food, not a bored hunter who has to be cajoled into actually eating the kill “properly prepared” (in the words of the subheadline).

Does Humphrey track down and treat his wounded dogs? I doubt very much a hare recipe will be published any time soon in this newspaper.

Barbara Skapa

Mount Vernon

