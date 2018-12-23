I loved the article about Annie Bailey and the Farnsworth Museum window project (“A moving panorama casts a glow in Rockland,” Dec. 16).
My husband and I lived in Tenants Harbor for many years and knew Annie as a talented high schooler. I’m so glad she, and the others, are getting the recognition they justly deserve.
Jane Rasmussen
Exeter, N.H.
