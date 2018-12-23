Here’s something that all of us can do right now about climate control and improving the quality of the environment – turn off our vehicle’s motor if it idles for more than two minutes.

It’s not unusual to see an empty car with its engine running while the driver is shopping, getting the mail or talking to a neighbor, oblivious to the fact that the tailpipe continues to emit toxic substances into the air we all have to breathe. Recently, an SUV was seen idling for 35 minutes while the owner was in the local YMCA.

First of all, even though we’re used to high fuel prices, an idling vehicle gets zero miles per gallon. That means paying more at the pump, and being a little more dependent on foreign oil.

Second: Modern fuel-injected engines (in other words, most vehicles) need only 10 seconds to warm up. After that, according to NPR’s “Car Talk” radio program, you waste more money running the engine than restarting it. And idling an engine also causes twice the wear on internal parts compared to driving at regular speeds.

Finally, idling also causes pollution and is bad for your health and your neighbor’s. Car exhaust contains nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. All of these are spewed into the environment, and none of it is good to breathe. Exposure to carbon monoxide aggravates heart disease and can cause headaches and visual impairment. Children are especially sensitive to the effects of air pollution because they take in more air than adults.

In a world of billions of people, all of us have an impact on the environment we all share. If you’re concerned about the high price of gas, if you want your car’s engine to last longer, if you care about the quality of the air you breathe, turn off your motor. It’s a simple act of good citizenship that everyone can do.

Don Loprieno

Bristol

