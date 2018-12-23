Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a car that police allege caused a serious motor vehicle accident on the Maine Turnpike Sunday afternoon.

In a post on the state police Facebook page, Trooper Anthony Keim said the driver of the sedan fled the scene following the crash at 2 p.m.

Keim wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, which took place in the southbound lanes near mile marker 32 in Biddeford.

“The car was a small black sedan that ran into the back of a pickup truck, causing it to roll over,” Keim wrote.

Information about the condition of pickup’s driver was not available Sunday night.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the suspect driver should call the Maine State Police at 624-7076.

Share

< Previous

filed under: