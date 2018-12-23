For a decade now, the New England Patriots have owned the AFC East.

The Patriots clinched their 10th straight division title Sunday when they beat Buffalo, 24-12. They got an added bonus when Houston fell at Philadelphia 32-30 to drop out of the second seed in the conference, which New England grabbed.

The Eagles remained alive in the NFC wild-card chase with that win on Jake Elliott’s 35-yard field goal as time expired.

Dallas took the NFC East title when it beat Tampa Bay, 27-20.

New Orleans secured home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs, beating Pittsburgh 31-28 to drop the Steelers into second behind Baltimore in the AFC North.

Here’s how things look with one week remaining, plus Kansas City’s night game at Seattle. The Monday night game between Denver and Oakland has no playoff implications.

AFC

It was a double treat for the Patriots, who probably need to be home in the postseason considering they are 7-0 in Foxborough – the league’s only undefeated team in its own stadium – and 3-5 on the road.

“We didn’t have our best day in the passing game but it felt good to win. At this time of year, whatever it takes to win, that’s what you’ve got to do,” quarterback Tom Brady said.

Baltimore (9-6), fresh off its win at the Chargers on Saturday night, has a half-game lead on Pittsburgh (8-6-1), which has lost 4 of 5. The Ravens will take the North with a home win against Cleveland next week. The Steelers host Cincinnati and need help to get into the postseason.

In the South, Houston (10-5) leads Indianapolis and Tennessee, both 9-6. The Colts and Titans face off in Nashville next Sunday night and the winner is in. The Texans host Jacksonville (5-10).

The Chiefs (11-3) and Chargers (11-4) already are in the postseason from the West. That takes up one wild card.

NFC

Dallas (9-6) grabbed the East and will host a wild-card game. If Minnesota (8-6-1) wins next week at home against North winner Chicago, it will get a wild card. Seattle (8-6) is in with a victory against Kansas City. Philadelphia (8-7) needs to beat Washington and get help.

“We’ve got a lot more work to do,” Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said. “This is something that we set out, wanted to do way back in the offseason, and this is giving us a chance to go and get the greater goal.”

The Bears (11-4) have a shot at a first-round bye, needing to beat the Vikings and have the West champ Rams (12-3) lose at home to San Francisco next Sunday.

New Orleans (13-2) has the league’s best record and owns the South title.

Share

< Previous

Next >