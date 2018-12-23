ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyler Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter Sunday as the Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic 115-91 and delivered Coach Erik Spoelstra his 500th victory.

Justise Winslow added 22 points, and Josh Richardson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, which beat Orlando for the first time in three tries this season and improved to 16-16.

Johnson made his fourth start of the season and hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, finishing off one with a four-point play. He didn’t play in the fourth.

Spoelstra, Miami’s coach since the 2008-09 season, has a career record of 500-336 with two NBA titles.

PACERS 105, WIZARDS 89: Myles Turner had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Indiana won at Indianapolis.

The Wizards were coming off a triple-overtime win over Phoenix in Washington the previous night.

HAWKS 98, PISTONS 95: Alex Len had 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, Vince Carter scored a season-best 18 points and Atlanta held on at Detroit.

The Hawks won their third straight.

NETS 111, SUNS 103: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, D’Angelo Russell had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Brooklyn won at home.

BULLS 112, CAVALIERS 92: Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points at Cleveland and Chicago won consecutive games for the first time this season.

KINGS 122, PELICANS 117: Willie Cauley-Stein had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Buddy Hield scored 28 points and Sacramento overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter at home.

NOTES

PACERS: Victor Oladipo gifted the Kia car he won as the 2017-18 NBA Most Improved Player to a domestic violence survivor who works with the Julian Center, an Indianapolis organization supporting domestic violence survivors.

