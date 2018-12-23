TORONTO — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game at 1:53 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday night.

Kapanen’s winner squeezed through the pads of former Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier and just got over the goal line.

Morgan Rielly and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Gauthier also scored for Toronto, which extended its winning streak to four games.

PANTHERS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3: Jayce Hawryluk scored his first two NHL goals, Mike Hoffman and Jared McCann scored in a 31-second span in the second period and Florida won at Chicago.

Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for the last-place Blackhawks, who had their season-high, three-game winning streak snapped.

BLUE JACKETS 3, DEVILS 0: Sergei Bobrovsky made 39 saves, Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist and visiting Columbus got its fourth consecutive victory.

The shutout was Bobrovsky’s second of the season and 26th of his career.

FLYERS 3, RANGERS 2: Nolan Patrick scored the lone goal in a shootout that lasted four rounds, and Philadelphia won at New York.

Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored in regulation, and Michael Neuvirth made 32 saves for the Flyers.

NOTES

SHARKS: Defenseman Erik Karlsson was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner.

The incident occurred early in the second period of the Kings’ 3-2 overtime win Saturday. Karlsson will miss games against the Ducks and Oilers and is eligible to return on New Year’s Eve against Calgary.

PREDATORS: Forward Ryan Hartman was fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Bruins forward Chris Wagner on Saturday.

SABRES: Hall of Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret is “resting and doing well,” the Sabres announced Sunday, about 12 hours after he was transported to the hospital during the third period of Buffalo’s victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Sabres did not reveal the reason why Jeanneret, 76, was hospitalized.

