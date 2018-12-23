FOOTBALL

Two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item when one of them fatally shot an 18-year-old man attempting to rob them, police said Sunday.

A statement released by Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police didn’t identify the players but a person familiar with the investigation said they were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. The man killed was identified by police as Kobe Johnson. He was not an LSU student and died at the scene Saturday.

The LSU players called police, waited at the scene, were questioned and released while the investigation continues.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane scored two goals as Tottenham crushed Everton 6-2 at Liverpool, England, to move within two points of second-place Manchester City.

After 18 rounds, league leader Liverpool has 48 points, Manchester City has 44 and Tottenham 42.

MLS: Frank de Boer, who appeared in two World Cups for the Netherlands during an illustrious playing career and went on to capture four straight league titles as the coach at Ajax Amsterdam, is taking over at Atlanta United.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Chicago Cubs signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season.

The Cubs are taking a chance on the starting pitcher after his 2018 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery. Graveman was Oakland’s opening-day starter for the second consecutive season but was shut down in late May and had surgery July 30. Terms of the deal weren’t announced.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN: Corey Davis had 16 points, Breaon Brady added 13 and No. 21 Houston beat Coppin State 75-44 to improve to 12-0 and extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 25.

Davis was 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Brady was 6 of 8 from the field against Coppin State (0-14). Armoni Brooks added 10 points and nine rebounds to help the Cougars (12-0) remain one of the five undefeated Division I teams.

TRACK AND FIELD

COACH DIES: Ken Foreman, the longtime Seattle Pacific track coach who was the head women’s coach of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team that boycotted the Moscow Games, died in Seattle at age 96.

During his five decades at Seattle Pacific, Foreman also coached cross country and basketball, was athletic director and led the effort to build Royal Brougham Pavilion at the school.

WEIGHTLIFTING

COMPETITORS SUSPENDED: Two Olympic champions and three other weightlifters were provisionally suspended after retests on their urine samples from the 2012 London Games were shown to be positive for banned substances.

The International Weightlifting Federation announced adverse findings for Oleksiy Torokhtiy of Ukraine, who won gold in the 105-kilogram category at London, and Ruslan Nurudinov of Uzbekistan, who won gold in the 105-kilogram category at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

BOXING

FIGHTER AWAKENS: Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson regained consciousness after being in a medically induced coma for three weeks following a knockout loss Dec. 1 in Quenec City.

Stevenson’s girlfriend, Simone God, issued a statement Saturday saying the light heavyweight was awake.

– News service reports

