Richmond police have identified the woman killed in a crash in Richmond on Friday evening.

According to a news release, Suzanne Forti, 52, of Abington, Massachusetts, was driving east on Route 197 in a 2007 brown Ford Taurus when her car collided with a UPS delivery truck that was traveling south on Route 201 around 5:30 p.m.

Forti was pronounced dead at the scene, which is an area commonly referred to as Richmond Four Corners.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

