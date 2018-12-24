WILTON — Elaine Weed, the mother of Raymond “Butch” Weed, who was shot to death 15 years ago at his home, died in April without knowing who killed her son and without justice being served.

“It is incredibly hard for any parent to pass without the answers,” said “Butchy” Weed’s sister, Rachel Weed Skidgell of Carthage. “I can’t imagine. To lose a child is unbearable and to not have closure – it’s something she carried with her to the day she died. It’s a burden you can never give up.”

Skidgell sat down with the Sun Journal for an interview this month at Bradbury Market & Diner in Carthage. She is the only sibling left who resides in New England. Two sisters live in Florida and a brother lives in Maryland.

The 40-year-old Weed was shot twice while sitting at his desk in his home office on Dec. 23, 2003. Friends delivering Christmas gifts found the body of the contractor about 7 p.m. He is believed to have died between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

He operated his business, New Horizon Builders, from his home at 32 Main St. in Wilton.

“It’s important we don’t let the community forget,” Skidgell said. “When we hit landmarks it kind of gains a little attention. We are grateful for that.”

One of the Weed family members received a fairly big tip this past February. A specific lead came in, which her brother, Bill Weed of Maryland, passed along to police, Skidgell said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The Butch Weed case is one of the cases on which we receive tips on a routine basis,” Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist, commander of the unit’s south division, said this month.

The last tip was received in the earlier part of the year, he said.

State police Detective Jennifer King of the Major Crimes Unit is now the lead investigator.

“We want to reassure the family and the public, (not only in the Butch Weed case) but in all cases, that we take tips seriously and investigate them,” Holmquist said. Through the years, people in the community have reached out to the family to give what they feel could be helpful information, Skidgell said.

A $10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her brother’s killer. And Bill Weed is in regular contact with the detective in the investigation.

“Being 15 years, in some degree, leaves a bitter taste in your mouth,” she said. “You begin to lose hope. Then your heart says don’t give up.”

Skidgell is looking for closure rather than punishment, not that she doesn’t want the person responsible punished.

“Closure is more important,” she said, and it is difficult not having it because she lives in the same area.

She lived in Wilton when her brother was killed. It’s difficult when she goes to a store or a function and people bring it up.

“When people ask, every emotion comes back,” she said. “It catches you off-guard, your heart stops and you start to fall apart and you don’t want the world to see that part.”

It’s more difficult around the holidays.

“Every Christmas is hard,” she said. “Every Christmas is unbearable.”

Skidgell read a text from her sister, Donna Weed of Florida.

“I try to push back the sadness, anger and overwhelming frustration and focus on the wonderful memories of Butchy I carry forward with me,” Donna Weed wrote. “They say time heals all wounds (but leaves a hell of a scar).”

“We will never give up hope,” Skidgell said. “We refuse to give up hope, as much as it hurts. I do believe there is somebody out there that does know information that can help us. They can reach out to police or any family member. They can do it anonymously. They can drop off a letter to the local police department. It doesn’t matter how. I just wish they would.”

“Part of my concern is I want whoever this person may be to know there won’t be questions on why did they wait so long to share the information,” she said.

The family would just be grateful to have the information, Skidgell said.

“Butch was an amazing person. We just don’t want people to forget,” she said.

Donna M. Perry can be contacted at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: