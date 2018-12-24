Leo P. DiFiore, a champion boxer known as “Leo the Lion” who won the Maine State Lightweight Title in 1968 and became one of the state’s most exciting boxers of the era, died on Dec. 8 after a decadelong fight with dementia. He was 69.

A longtime Portland resident, Mr. DiFiore burst onto the city’s electric boxing scene in 1967. Then 18 years old, the ambitious featherweight had fast-moving jabs and a ferocious left hook that pummeled his opponents. He excited Portland fans and packed crowds at the Exposition Building during the late 1960s and 1970s.

Leo P. DiFiore died on Dec. 8 after a long fight with dementia. Courtesy photo

Mr. DiFiore recorded an impressive 11 wins and one loss – a split decision – in his rookie year, according to Portland Press Herald stories.

In a feature match on Dec. 7, 1967, Mr. DiFiore avenged his only pro loss, beating Jose Garcia by a technical knockout in the fifth round before a crowd of 1,300 at the Expo. A week later, he edged out a unanimous decision over George Lopes in the eighth round before 1,100 excited Portland fans.

“DiFiore staggered Lopes with left hooks to the head in the second and shifted to the body in the third,” according to a Dec. 14, 1967, Press Herald story. “DiFiore shook him badly in the fifth with a combination of punches to the head and body, won the seventh easily … and landed one of the best punches of the fight – a left hook to the chin just as the bell ended the fight.”

Mr. DiFiore was named Maine’s Rookie Boxer of the Year by New England Sports Enterprises.

His boxing career soared his sophomore year, earning him the state lightweight title in 1968.

A 1970 news story in the Maine Sunday Telegram told of a fighter whose career had stumbled a bit. But Mr. DiFiore fought his way back with his trademark left hook. At the time, his record was one of the best at 47 wins by 36 KO’s, 13 losses and one draw.

The prizefighter competed in bouts outside Maine as well, including in New York, California, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas and Quebec City.

Mr. DiFiore’s professional boxing career ended in 1981 with a loss against Bobby Everett by knockout, according to online boxing stats. He hung up his gloves after 104 pro bouts with a record of 69 wins, including 36 KO’s, 33 losses and two draws.

Bob Russo, a coach at the Portland Boxing Club, spoke last week about meeting Mr. DiFiore during his time as a glove boy at the Portland Expo.

Russo said Portland was consistently one of the busiest fight towns in the country during the 1960s and 1970s.

“Leo was part of that,” Russo said. “He was very active. He fought a lot down there and had a good fan following. … He was a crowd pleaser type of fighter. He was a come-forward fighter, and he loved to throw the left hook to the body. It was a devastating punch. He was kind of known for that. He certainly had knockout power. He was especially strong for a little guy.”

Mr. DiFiore grew up on Munjoy Hill, the second oldest of 11 children. His younger sister, Rita Richard of South Portland, reminisced about growing up on the hill, emphasizing their strong Italian roots.

“It was tough back then,” she said. “He was a good fighter. He could take good care of himself.”

Mr. DiFiore left Portland High School and went to work at a young age. Richard said that when her brother was 14, he would stand at the bottom of the hill and shine shoes for people to earn money. At 18, he was boxing with legends.

He was the father of two sons. In his later years, Mr. DiFiore worked at Joe’s Smoke Shop on Congress Street for about seven years.

He was remembered by his sister last week as a kind and caring brother who was always there for her.

“We were very close,” Richard said, crying. “He was such a good kid. He wouldn’t harm a fly. He just had the biggest heart. I could talk to him about anything.”

Mr. DiFiore walked all over the city. He was known to shadow-box to his reflection in storefront windows in downtown Portland. Asked if he may have shadow-boxed in front of the old Portland Press Herald building on Congress Street, Richard chuckled, saying, “Yeah, that sounds like him.”

She laughed as she remembered the times her brother would all of a sudden start shadow-boxing at her home.

Mr. DiFiore was diagnosed with dementia about 10 years ago.

“I’ll miss his smile,” his sister said.

