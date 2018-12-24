HART’S LOCATION, N.H. – Officials say falling ice struck and killed a Massachusetts woman who was hiking with her family in New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the 57-year-old Wellesley woman was injured around noon Sunday.
WFXT-TV reports the woman was hiking with a group of 10 people on the Frankenstein Cliff Trail in Hart’s Location when a falling piece of ice struck her in the head.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The woman’s name has not been released.
